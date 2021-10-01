National Day: Nigerians Enjoined To Pray for Peace





By Tony Obiechina Abuja

As the nation commemorates its 61st Independence Anniversary, Nigerians have been urged to pray for the unity and peace of the country in the face of insecurity across the country.

This charge was given by Senior Pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House Abuja, Pastor Pat Akem-Vingir during the Worship, Word and Healing Service held by the church in Abuja.

Akem-Vingir said Nigeria will surmount its challenges soon and come out of it stronger and better because God has a purpose for the nation and that is why he is healing Nigerians and saving their souls.

He said, “The Lord first does healing spiritually by saving souls, the reason for this gathering is for the Lord to stretch out his hands to his people and the Lord has been blessing us. This is the fourth edition, we have done three in Nigeria and one in Bradford UL and the Lord has been blessing us with tremendous testimonies. When the Lord blesses Nigerians, Nigeria as a nation is blessed too”.

Akem-Vingir enjoined Christians and Muslims alike order their steps towards the unity of the nation as Nigeria prepares to celebrate its 61st independent anniversary.

Also speaking, Popular Christian Music Artist, Mr. Nathaniel Bassey encouraged Nigerians to unite in the fight against terrorism and insecurity.

Bassey said, “Nigeria will not go down, we don’t care about the forex issues, but Nigeria will not go down. We need to seek God, love God and walk in righteousness, be rooted and grounded in Christ. In Him we live, move and have our being. Find your destiny in Christ because outside Christ there is no future.

“When we have meetings like this, besides the healings and miracles that God does, there is a lot of spiritual healing of our Land. We are praising God and the words that we speak are spirit and they are life. We may never know what these praises to God do for our country, the things that they avert and the things that they stir up.

“There will be healing for our land, healing for destinies, marriages, businesses among others. I enjoin Nigerians to be encouraged,” he added.

