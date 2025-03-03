‘Naked struggle for power and resources’ leaves civilians paying unbearable price: UN human rights chief
As 120 conflicts rage around the world from the DR Congo to Gaza and from Sudan to Ukraine, UN human rights chief Volker Türk on Monday urged the international community to step up to defend fundamental freedoms and the institutions founded to promote them – not least from “unelected tech oligarchs”. Source UN News
