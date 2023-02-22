Naira Scarcity: Nigerians Can Survive, Peter Okoye Blasts APC Governors

Posted by Nwa Diokpa Latest News, News Across Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has berated governors of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, for asking the Supreme Court to declare President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the naira swap as unconstitutional.

The African Examiner recalls that President Buhari had on Thursday directed the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to recirculate only N200 old notes.

This development is coming after the Supreme Court did not vacate the order that the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes are still legal tender.

After President Buhari’s directive, some APC governors have been in the news enjoining the citizens in their state to continue accepting the old N500 and N1000 notes.

Reacting to this on his Twitter account on Monday, Peter accused the governors of selfishness.

Okoye tweeted: “Dear APC Governors, We, the Nigerian people, are not complaining about the policy. As a matter of fact, we are so used to the hardship APC has brought upon us. We actually stand with Buhari and Emefiele on this one. We still have N50, N100 and N200 Notes in circulation, Desperados.

“If the APC Governors fight other issues the way they fight this naira policy, Nigeria would’ve been a better place. Dear Nigerians, don’t be deceived. They are fighting for their own selfish reason and agenda.

“APC Governors should stop using “Poor masses” as an excuse and tell President Buhari the truth that they stashed money in higher denominations and they will turn to tissue papers if he insists on this policy.”

