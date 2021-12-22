My Person Of The Year: Buhari, The Butcher Of Aso Rock, The Evil President, By Bayo Oluwasanmi

A Person of The Year is the person that had the greatest impact on Nigeria and on the lives of Nigerians this year for good or ill.

The year calls for a president whose primary job is to protect lives and properties of Nigerians. A president who does not administer justice selectively. A president who sees a dramatic contrast between the vessel and the contents-whether the container exists for the sake of the treasure. A president who upholds the principles and practices of democracy. A president who guarantees press freedom, religious freedom, freedom of association, freedom to protest, and right to dissent. A president who fights corruption. A president who solves problems. Most importantly, a president who is not a terrorist and ethnic cleansing General.







A president who meets John C. Maxwell’s leadership definition: “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” A president who subscribes to Myles Monroe’s leadership doctrine: “Leadership is not measured by how many people serve you. It is measured how many people you serve. Service is the greatest act of leadership. Serving the people is why you exist. Any time a leader wants to be served, that’s not a leader, that’s a parasite. Greatness in leadership is empowering other people, not pursuing power.” Where does Buhari fits in?

Given the anarchy in the country, General Muhammadu Buhari, The Butcher of Aso Rock, is not a leader but a parasite. Nigerians will remember Buhari long after he’s gone for his brutalities, wickedness, and reign of terror. Indeed, no Nigerian president not even General Sanni Abacha was as ruthless as a psychopathic killer and control freak as Buhari. In evil deeds, Buhari dwarfs King Ahab one of the most wicked kings Israel ever had. King Ahab was the king of Israel around 869 to 850 BC.

Buhari is a discriminatory, aggressive, arrogant, president. He is rigid, callous, corrupt, incompetent. A sadistic and insular president, Buhari is full of evil and destructive actions intended to harm or destroy others. For successfully submerged Nigeria and Nigerians into a distressed, disturbed, failed, and falling apart country under the direction of a confused, clueless, constrained and castrated leadership and much more, President Muhammadu Buhari is My Person of the Year – the evil president.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters