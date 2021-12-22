About Osun State, Nigeria.

The Slogan

Land of Virtue

Date Of Creation

27 August 1991

Geography

Its capital is Osogbo. It is bounded in the north by Kwara State, in the east partly by Ekiti State and partly by Ondo State, in the south by Ogun State and in the west by Oyo State.

Brief History

The modern State of Osun was created on 27 August 1991 from part of the old Oyo State. The state’s name is derived from the River Osun, the venerated natural spring that is the manifestation of the Yoruba goddess of the same name.





The former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola launched and laid the foundation for the groundbreaking of Osun State University with six campuses (Osogbo, Okuku, Ikire, Ejigbo, Ifetedo, and Ipetu-Ijesha) strategically located across the state. Important cultural events in the state include the Ori Oke and Egungun festival in Iragbiji, Olojo in Ife and the Osun Osogbo festival

The Local Government area

LGA Headquarters

Aiyedaade Gbongan

Aiyedire Ile Ogbo

Atakunmosa East Iperindo

Atakunmosa West Osu

Boluwaduro Otan Ayegbaju

Boripe Iragbiji

Ede North Oja Timi

Ede South Ede

Egbedore Awo

Ejigbo Ejigbo

Ife Central Ile-Ife

Ife East Oke-Ogbo

Ife North Ipetumodu

Ife South Ifetedo

Ifedayo Oke-Ila Orangun

Ifelodun Ikirun

Ila Ila Orangun

Ilesa East Ilesa

Ilesa West Ereja Square

Irepodun Ilobu

Irewole Ikire

Isokan pomu

Iwo Iwo

Obokun Ibokun

Odo Otin Okuku

Ola Oluwa Bode Osi

Olorunda Igbonna, Osogbo

Oriade Ijebu-Jesa

Orolu Ifon Osun

Osogbo Osogbo

The Governor

Adegboyega Oyetola

The Deputy governor

Benedict Gboyega Alabi

The Senators

C: Ajibola Basiru (APC)

E: Fadahunsi Francis Adenigba (PDP)

W: Adelere Adeyemi Oriolowo (APC)

Representatives

Member Party Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni APC Taiwo Oluga APC Amobi Yinusa Akintola APC Olufemi Fakeye APC Bamidele Salam APC Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro PDP Olubukola Oyewo APC Oluwole Oke PDP Olalekan Rasheed Afolabi APC

The Website

osunstate.gov.ng

Major Cities

important cities and towns include the ancient kingdom-capitals of Oke-Ila Orangun, Iragbiji, Ikirun, Ila Orangun, Ijebu-Jesa, Ede, Iwo, Ejigbo, Ibokun, Ode-Omu, Ifetedo, Esa-Oke, Ilesa, Okuku, Otan-Ile and Igbajo

Prominent Places

Erin-Ijesha Waterfall

Queen Moremi’s statue

Osun Temple

Ori-Olokun Gargen

Mineral Resources

The following are the mineral resources in Osun State

Gold

Granite

Columbite

Talc

Tantalite

Tourmaline

The population

Population (2006 census)

• Total 3,416,959

Postal Code

230001

Culture and tourism

Every year, adherents and non-adherents of Osun, one of the Orisa (the traditional deities of the Yoruba people), travel from all over the world to attend the annual Osun-Osogbo festival in August. Visitors include nationals of Brazil, Cuba, Trinidad, Grenada, and other nations in the Americas with a significant Yoruba cultural heritage. Annual traditional festivities and invocations of the Osun goddess are held along the banks of the river bearing her name into which – according to Yoruba Oratory traditions – she transformed.

Ọsun-Ọsogbo Grove, the shrine of the annual rites of the deity and an important artistic center, was declared a World Heritage Site in 2005

Notable People

Enoch Adeboye – General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Chief Dr. Oyin Adejobi- former actor, dramatist and popular poet.

Gbenga Adeboye – musician, comedian and radio presenter.

Toyin Adegbola- actress.

Sheikh Abu-Abdullah Adelabu – scholar and cleric.

Isiaka Adeleke – politician and former Governor.

Chief Adebisi Akande- former Governor of Osun State.

General Ipoola Alani Akinrinade (RTD) – former Chief of Army Staff and the First Chief of Defence Staff in Nigeria.

Akinloye Akinyemi – former Nigerian major

Bolaji Amusan – Nigerian ICT entrepreneur

Olusola Amusan – entrepreneur, speaker

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola – former State Governor.

Davido – musician.

Patricia Etteh, Nigerian politician and first female Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives

Daddy Freeze- radio presenter

Bola Ige SAN-(1930–2001) politician and lawyer.

W.F. Kumuyi – General Overseer, Deeper Life Christian Church.

Duro Ladipo – actor and dramatist

Gabriel Oladele Olutola – President of the Apostolic church of Nigeria and LAWNA Territorial Chairman.

Iyiola Omisore – politician and engineer

Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola – former Governor of Osun State and former Military Governor of Lagos State.

Languages

The major sub-ethnic groups in Ọsun State are Ife, Ijesha, Oyo, Ibolo and Igbomina of the Yoruba people, although there are also people from other parts of Nigeria. Yoruba and English are the official languages

Institutions

A list of tertiary institutions in Osun state includes:

Federal Polytechnic, Ede

Osun State College of Technology

Osun State Polytechnic

Osun State University

Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife

