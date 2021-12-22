About Osun State, Nigeria.
The Slogan
Land of Virtue
Date Of Creation
27 August 1991
Geography
Its capital is Osogbo. It is bounded in the north by Kwara State, in the east partly by Ekiti State and partly by Ondo State, in the south by Ogun State and in the west by Oyo State.
Brief History
The modern State of Osun was created on 27 August 1991 from part of the old Oyo State. The state’s name is derived from the River Osun, the venerated natural spring that is the manifestation of the Yoruba goddess of the same name.
The former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola launched and laid the foundation for the groundbreaking of Osun State University with six campuses (Osogbo, Okuku, Ikire, Ejigbo, Ifetedo, and Ipetu-Ijesha) strategically located across the state. Important cultural events in the state include the Ori Oke and Egungun festival in Iragbiji, Olojo in Ife and the Osun Osogbo festival
The Local Government area
LGA Headquarters
Aiyedaade Gbongan
Aiyedire Ile Ogbo
Atakunmosa East Iperindo
Atakunmosa West Osu
Boluwaduro Otan Ayegbaju
Boripe Iragbiji
Ede North Oja Timi
Ede South Ede
Egbedore Awo
Ejigbo Ejigbo
Ife Central Ile-Ife
Ife East Oke-Ogbo
Ife North Ipetumodu
Ife South Ifetedo
Ifedayo Oke-Ila Orangun
Ifelodun Ikirun
Ila Ila Orangun
Ilesa East Ilesa
Ilesa West Ereja Square
Irepodun Ilobu
Irewole Ikire
Isokan pomu
Iwo Iwo
Obokun Ibokun
Odo Otin Okuku
Ola Oluwa Bode Osi
Olorunda Igbonna, Osogbo
Oriade Ijebu-Jesa
Orolu Ifon Osun
Osogbo Osogbo
The Governor
Adegboyega Oyetola
The Deputy governor
Benedict Gboyega Alabi
The Senators
C: Ajibola Basiru (APC)
E: Fadahunsi Francis Adenigba (PDP)
W: Adelere Adeyemi Oriolowo (APC)
Representatives
Member Party
Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni APC
Taiwo Oluga APC
Amobi Yinusa Akintola APC
Olufemi Fakeye APC
Bamidele Salam APC
Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro PDP
Olubukola Oyewo APC
Oluwole Oke PDP
Olalekan Rasheed Afolabi APC
The Website
Major Cities
important cities and towns include the ancient kingdom-capitals of Oke-Ila Orangun, Iragbiji, Ikirun, Ila Orangun, Ijebu-Jesa, Ede, Iwo, Ejigbo, Ibokun, Ode-Omu, Ifetedo, Esa-Oke, Ilesa, Okuku, Otan-Ile and Igbajo
Prominent Places
Erin-Ijesha Waterfall
Queen Moremi’s statue
Osun Temple
Ori-Olokun Gargen
Mineral Resources
The following are the mineral resources in Osun State
Gold
Granite
Columbite
Talc
Tantalite
Tourmaline
The population
Population (2006 census)
• Total 3,416,959
Postal Code
230001
Culture and tourism
Every year, adherents and non-adherents of Osun, one of the Orisa (the traditional deities of the Yoruba people), travel from all over the world to attend the annual Osun-Osogbo festival in August. Visitors include nationals of Brazil, Cuba, Trinidad, Grenada, and other nations in the Americas with a significant Yoruba cultural heritage. Annual traditional festivities and invocations of the Osun goddess are held along the banks of the river bearing her name into which – according to Yoruba Oratory traditions – she transformed.
Ọsun-Ọsogbo Grove, the shrine of the annual rites of the deity and an important artistic center, was declared a World Heritage Site in 2005
Notable People
Enoch Adeboye – General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God.
Chief Dr. Oyin Adejobi- former actor, dramatist and popular poet.
Gbenga Adeboye – musician, comedian and radio presenter.
Toyin Adegbola- actress.
Sheikh Abu-Abdullah Adelabu – scholar and cleric.
Isiaka Adeleke – politician and former Governor.
Chief Adebisi Akande- former Governor of Osun State.
General Ipoola Alani Akinrinade (RTD) – former Chief of Army Staff and the First Chief of Defence Staff in Nigeria.
Akinloye Akinyemi – former Nigerian major
Bolaji Amusan – Nigerian ICT entrepreneur
Olusola Amusan – entrepreneur, speaker
Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola – former State Governor.
Davido – musician.
Patricia Etteh, Nigerian politician and first female Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives
Daddy Freeze- radio presenter
Bola Ige SAN-(1930–2001) politician and lawyer.
W.F. Kumuyi – General Overseer, Deeper Life Christian Church.
Duro Ladipo – actor and dramatist
Gabriel Oladele Olutola – President of the Apostolic church of Nigeria and LAWNA Territorial Chairman.
Iyiola Omisore – politician and engineer
Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola – former Governor of Osun State and former Military Governor of Lagos State.
Languages
The major sub-ethnic groups in Ọsun State are Ife, Ijesha, Oyo, Ibolo and Igbomina of the Yoruba people, although there are also people from other parts of Nigeria. Yoruba and English are the official languages
Institutions
A list of tertiary institutions in Osun state includes:
Federal Polytechnic, Ede
Osun State College of Technology
Osun State Polytechnic
Osun State University
Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife