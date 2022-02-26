My music meant to add value, not just entertain — Slimflow

A singer and songwriter, David Okuna, aka Slimflow, has stated that his aim for making music is not just to entertain people but to add value to their lives as well.

She told Saturday Beats, “I have always been particular about adding value to the lives of the people who listen to my music. Beyond being entertainment, I want anyone who listens to my music to learn something. It has always been about adding value for me and I have never deviated from that. I will always give people something interesting to listen to and watch.”

The artiste, who recently signed a brand ambassador deal with a Nigerian footwear making company, Swankyi, stated that he would use his platform to showcase the beaity of the brand. He said, “I feel great about the deal. It shows my craft is appreciated out there.

“The music industry and the fashion world actually have a number of things in common. Many entertainers are fashionista and any musician who wants to be taken seriously has to dress the part. I would love to use my platform to showcase the beauty of the brand and its products. This deal is aimed at further strengthening the relationship between music and fashion. It is obvious that music cannot thrive without fashion.”

The singer who is currently working on his album also stated that his biggest challenge at the moment was building a formidable team that would take his career to the next level.

Sourced From Nigerian Music