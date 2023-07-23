My mum knew I’d be famous even before I was conceived –Ijeoma ‘Adazion’ Ikweatu, gospel singer

By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Singer cum songwriter, Ijeoma Ikweatu aka Adazion, is well known for her hit song, Carry Me Dey Go For My Husband House.

However, aside being a musician, not many people know that Adazion is also a prophetess who started hearing from God at 12 and began performing miracles at 17.

In this rare interview, the woman with the heart of gold opened up on her grass to grace journey. Please enjoy it.

Can you tell us briefly about yourself?

I am Prophetess Ijeoma Ikweatu Agu. I am from Obiagwu Local Government Area of Anambra State. People know and call me ‘Sis Ijeoma’ but when I am singing, I am known as Adazion. I am married with many children. I enjoy worshiping God through songs. I have a praying ministry called, My Redeemer Liveth Zion Adoration Ministry, located at Powerline bus stop, Ejigbo, Lagos.

You’ve been around for years but not many people know you…

The mainstream media and social media announce people fast. Although, I have been in the ministry for close to 10 years, I believe I am known now that I am on social media. However, most people know me for my popular song, Carry Me Dey Go My Husband House. Actually, people don’t know me as a prophetess; my songs announce me more than the ministry.

When and how did you receive your calling?

When I was growing up, precisely from 12 years old, I started hearing from God. But before this time, my mother testified that she had the conviction of what I would be in life even before I was conceived. She said her first child, which is me, would be used by God, and that was it.



God called you at 12, how would you convince people to believe that?

I started hearing the voice of God at 12 years and at 17, he began to direct me on what to do. In fact, I used to bless water for sick people and they get healed, including those with kidney failures.

The first miracle for which God used me was of a man who ate poison. It happened when I was 17. I heard a voice that says I should bless water for him. I did so, he took the water and vomited the poison, and he was healed. The second one was that of my junior sister who had an ailment for a long time. God told me to bless water for her. I did and she was healed. The third miracle was that of my uncle’s son, who was shot with an arrow of short life, he practically died in my hands but God intervened and he was healed. I don’t know how God did all these things; all I know is that he’s using me. I have Christians and Muslims in my ministry. I had someone who never believed in God, but God healed him. So, when people see what God is doing, they have no choice than to believe.



How do you receive songs?

Whenever I am in the studio, and as the beat is going on, I begin to hear songs from my left ear. The songs begin to flow, and before you know it, I get my music. Nobody writes songs for me.

How many albums have you to date?

I have many albums including the popular one, Cary Me Dey Go My Husband House. This particular album has sold several copies across the globe, and that is what people know me with.

How do you touch lives, especially widows, through your ministry?

It’s by the grace of God. Naturally, I have soft mind, I don’t like to see people cry over their needs. I can give you my last card. Then, having a ministry is a plus. For instance, in my ministry, I have a programme where I take care of widows; I give them food. Also, I go to hospitals, pay for people that do not have money to settle their bills; and make sure they are discharged. I assist those who have rent problems. I equally visit prisons, motherless baby homes, and orphanages etc. One day I woke up and said I wanted to build school for children of the widows. I have bought the land but I am yet to build the school because I am not financially capable now. But then, I will build the school because it’s the covenant that I have with God, to give widows a good life.

How do you think women should support their husbands?

Women, keep praying for your husbands; be advising him and keep encouraging him that things will be better. He will know that his wife is supportive. Being supportive is not all about money, but by words of encouragement.



