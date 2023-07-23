I want more diversity in music industry – Damzkit

A singer, Ibrahim Ojomu, aka Damzkit, has said his childhood influenced his kind of music because he grew up in a diverse and multicultural environment.

In a statement sent to Sunday Scoop, the 28-year-old singer said, “I discovered my passion for music at the age of 11, and I have been honing my craft ever since. My childhood and upbringing have had a huge impact on my music.

“Growing up in a diverse and multicultural environment gave me a unique perspective on life, which I try to express through my music. I also draw inspiration from the music of my parents’ generation, which has shaped my sound and helped me to create something truly unique.”

Speaking on some of his songs, the singer, who was born in Maryland, United States of America, said, “Some of my songs include Hold On, Corner featuring Zlatan, Stand in Line featuring Dremo, Touch and Go, and Jehrico, which was released on February, 3, 2023. I released my new single, Selecta, on July 17, 2023. The video for the song will be dropping soon.

“My style of music is a unique blend of afrobeats, hip-hop, and rhythm and blues. I strive to create a sound that is both modern and timeless, with a focus on positive messages and uplifting vibes.”

Speaking on the highlights of his career, he said, “The highlights of my career include performing at major festivals, releasing my debut Extended Play album, and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry.

“On the other hand, the biggest challenge I face at this stage of my career is getting my music heard by a wider audience. I am constantly looking for new ways to reach more people and build my fan base.

“I would like to see more diversity in the music industry, both in terms of the artistes being represented, and the people behind the scenes. I also think it’s important to create more opportunities for up-and-coming artistes to get their music heard.”

