My EP inspired by love for music — Bobbyaino

A budding singer, Bobbyaino, has said that his Extended Play album titled, Unlimited, was inspired by his love for music.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, he said, “My EP was inspired by my love for music. I am not limited to any genre. I just wanted to put out an EP that contained songs that would resonate with everyone. I am sure my fans will not be disappointed.”

Asked to define his sound, he said, “I call it ‘afropiano’. It is a fusion of afrobeats and amapiano, served creatively to my listeners. I am giving Afrobeats a new and distinctive sound for its own growing audience. That is what I stand for as an artiste.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the title of his EP, “It was inspired by one of the singles in the EP. The song is personal because it tells the story of how far I have come. It shows how much I have grown in my craft, so my management and I felt it was only right to name the EP after it.”