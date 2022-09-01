“My bones were 20 years older than my age” Gospel singer Tim Godfrey survives paralysis (Video)

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has shared a testimony of how God delivered him from paralysis.

The newly married singer took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself on a hospital bed.

Tim revealed how he was admitted to the hospital after severe back pains and hellish pains in the arms.

The singer was shocked when he went for an MRI and discovered that his bones were 20 years older than his age.

He also learnt that his spinal cord disc had shifted, and all these other complicated things were happening to him simultaneously.

This weighed the singer down, and he cried as more evil reports came in.

He, however, summoned courage, went home and took his pains to God.

After some treatments and intensive prayers, Tim Godfrey has been healed.

Tim expressed gratitude to God for the gift of healing as he imagined the enemy planned to make him paralysed.

“This picture right here was when I was admitted in the hospital. It started with me feeling some pain at my back, then a hellish pain in my arms. I went for an MRI and the scientists told me that my bones were 20 years older than my age — over 69 years old when I’m in my 40s. They also told me that my spinal cord disc had shifted and all these other complicated things all happening to me at the same time. I was always in pain. Sometimes I would hold my head to my face and cry so badly. They told me that I had overstretched my body and a lot of other evil reports. But as the song says when there is a chance for evil, God turns it for good. I went home after some treatments and intensive prayers believing that I am healed and it is so. Right now I’m really grateful to God for the gift of healing. I imagine the plan of the enemy was that I’ll be paralyzed bit God turned it around. To you reading this, God is turning that situation around for you good. No matter the report of the enemy concerning your life, the report of the Lord says – he’s turning everything in your Favour! Rejoice!!”.

