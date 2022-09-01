Top 10 Nigerian songs of the month (August) 2022

Top 10 Nigerian songs from the month of August 2022. We welcome you as we provide the week’s most anticipated Nigerian Songs playlist. We’ve compiled a compilation of the most pounding tunes available for your listening enjoyment, and we can’t wait for you to jam them all week.

In the Nigerian music industry, the month of August witnessed a number of new releases. This year has set the music pace for 2022, and right now, the industry’s trending Nigerian songs have spiced up the music year with promises of even better sounds.

These top ten Nigerian songs of August are the vibes in clubs, birthday parties, friendly hangouts, and more; 2022 is one of Nigeria’s greatest music years yet, featuring Davido, Burnaboy, Rema, Asake, BNXN, and Kizz Daniel.

Here are the Top10 Nigerian songs for the month of August 2022:

Asake – Terminator

Asake, YBNL’s new golden boy, is back with another monster hit titled “Terminator.” The singer, who has had a phenomenal year thus far, is expected to be the country’s most popular act in 2022.

Pheelz ft. Davido – Electricity

Pheelz enlists Davido for “Electricity,” a wonderful pop tune that is certainly among the best songs made in the Nigerian music scene in August, following the success of “Finesse,” in which BNXN was featured.

Tiwa Savage ft Zinoleesky – Jaiye Foreign

Tiwa Savage collaborates with Zinoleesky on ‘Jaiye Foreign,’ her first track after releasing her ‘Water & Garri EP.’

Tiwa Savage finally joins the Amapiano bandwagon on this song, but despite arriving late, she adds her magic to the ever-expanding collection.

Rema ft Selena Gomez – Calm Down Remix

Rema duets on a remix of his song “Calm Down” with American pop star Selena Gomez.

The original version of the song can be found on Rema’s 16-track debut studio album, Rave & Roses, which is about love, addiction, and destiny. “Calm Down” recounts Rema’s meeting with a girl he met at a party.

Rema decided to take it a step further by enlisting Selena Gomez for a remix after the original song broke records.

Bella Shmurda – New Born Fela

Bella Shmurda has released a fantastic single titled ‘New Born Fela.’ The song was one of the most popular to be launched on the Nigerian music scene in August 2022.

On this catchy song, Bella brazenly refers to himself as the “new born Fela,” with plenty of grounds to back it up.

Ashawo- Fireboy DML (Playboy Album)

Fireboy DML released his third studio album, “Playboy,” in August, and the lovely song “Ashawo” from the project boasts captivating lyrics and melodious tones.

Fireboy DML appears to remove the mask of phoney morality and brazenly wear his human nature. He sings to his partner about his feelings about adultery.

Many Ways- BNXN ft Wizkid

BNXN a.k.a. Buju collaborates with Wizkid on his new single “Many Ways.” Since its debut, the song has topped the charts on Apple Music Nigeria. This will be the second time BNXN and Wizkid have collaborated on a song. They previously worked together on Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” project on “Mood.”

Zinoleesky – Call Of Duty

Zinoleesky collaborates with his favorite beatmaker, Niphkeyz, on another Amapiano-infused track, “Call of Duty.” It’s a pop tune that’s now topping the charts in the country.

CKay – You

Ckay has released “You,” a new song from his upcoming debut album “Sad Romance.” The lyrics video has received over 300,000 views in just three days.

Joeboy – Contour

“Contour” is the latest blockbuster from the melody creator. Tempoe created the lyrics visualiser, which has over 460,000 views on YouTube.

Sourced From Nigerian Music