Muslim Rights Concern Calls Out Davido and Logos Olori for Controversial Music Video

Entertainment |

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has criticized popular afrobeats musician, Davido, and his signee, Logos Olori, for releasing a now-deleted music video titled ‘Jaye Lo.’ According to a report by Punchng.com, MURIC has called upon the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite the duo for questioning concerning the video, which was deemed insensitive to Muslim sentiments.

Offensive Portrayal of Muslim Prayer Session

In the music video, Logos Olori, an artist under Davido, depicted individuals dressed in white jalabiyas like Muslims engaging in prayer. They recited Quranic verses and prostrated like Muslims do. The video also showed Logos Olori sitting on the roof of a mosque-like building, complete with a horn public address system. This portrayal of a Muslim prayer session mixed with singing and dancing was met with disapproval from Nigerian Muslims.

MURIC founder, Prof Ishaq Akintola, stated that the scene in the music video was offensive and misleading. He emphasized that the mix of religious practices with entertainment was inappropriate. Akintola also criticized the depiction of sitting on top of a ‘mosque’ and using a loudspeaker typically found in mosques, stating that it was primitive and unacceptable.

Past Religious Riots and Condemnation

Akintola reminded Nigerians of previous religious riots that were caused by provocative artworks and resulted in loss of lives and destruction of properties. He asserted that Davido and Logos Olori’s video was equivalent to seeking repeated destruction in the country. Akintola called upon all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, to condemn the video.

Call for Action

MURIC urged the Department of State Services, the National Broadcasting Corporation, and the National Film and Video Censors Board to take immediate action. Akintola demanded that both Davido and Logos Olori be questioned for their involvement in the production and promotion of the video. Additionally, he called for the ban of the music video and criticized the current practice that requires separate petitions before action is taken, stating that Nigerian agencies should be more proactive.

Ultimatum and Appeal for Calm

MURIC issued a seven-day ultimatum for Davido and Logos Olori to take down the music video or face spiritual or legal action. Akintola described the video as a mockery of Muslim spirituality and urged Muslims to remain calm and law-abiding. He emphasized that violent reactions were no longer acceptable and called for a campaign of social and mental re-engineering.

Key Take Away:

MURIC criticizes Davido and Logos Olori for releasing an insensitive music video

The video depicts a mix of Muslim prayer session with singing and dancing

Prof Ishaq Akintola calls for action from relevant agencies and a ban on the video

MURIC gives Davido and Logos Olori a seven-day ultimatum to remove the video

Akintola urges Muslims to remain calm and not engage in violent reactions

Facts about the keyword of the news article:

MURIC – Muslim Rights Concern is an Islamic organization in Nigeria that advocates for the rights of Muslims

Davido – David Adeleke , known by his stage name Davido, is a Nigerian musician and record producer

, known by his stage name Davido, is a Nigerian musician and record producer Logos Olori – Olamilekan Taiwo , also known as Logos Olori, is an artist signed under Davido’s record label

, also known as Logos Olori, is an artist signed under Davido’s record label Film and Music Censorship in Nigeria – The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) is responsible for the classification, censorship, and regulation of films and videos in Nigeria

Credit: punchng.com

ENND

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...