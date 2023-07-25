MURIC Asks DSS To Summon Davido for Questioning Over ‘Jaye Lo’ Music Video

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged the Department of State Security (DSS) to invite popular musician, David Adeleke also known as Davido for questioning over the controversial “Jaye Lo” music video.

MURIC executive director, Ishaq Akintola, made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja, saying the clip was capable of inciting anarchy in Nigeria.

CorrectNG recalls that Davido took to Twitter over the weekend and uploaded the music video with the caption; “Allow me to re-introduce @logosolori with his new single “Jaye Lo.”

Some men were seen wearing jalabias and praying in a mosque setting, before delving into singing and dancing while reciting Quranic verses.

Although Davido deleted the short footage after it sparked outrage online, Akintola said the video portrayed Islam in a bad light and must be removed, or the DMW boss will face spiritual or legal action or both.

He said; “We alert men of the Department of State Services to invite both men for questioning to explain why they chose to produce and promote a musical video capable of igniting anarchy in Nigeria.

In the same vein, we invite the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and the National Film And Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to immediately ban the insensitive musical video captioned ‘Jaye Lo’ by Logos Olori.

We hereby give Davido and Logos Olori seven days ultimatum to pull down the music video or face spiritual or legal action or both. We will therefore employ a spiritual weapon on those who attack our spiritual way of life.”

Akintola said MURIC had received complaints about the music video, which he described as “insensitive to Muslim feelings.”

“There is no iota of doubt that both men, Davido and his signee, have no modicum of respect for the faith of Islam. They have provoked millions of Nigerian Muslims.

“What Davido and Logos Olori have done with this video is equivalent to seeking repeat destruction of lives and properties in the country. All level-headed and right-thinking Nigerians, regardless of their religious affiliations, must condemn it.

“At this juncture, we call on Nigerian Muslims to start reciting Al-Qunut after seven days from today, Monday, July 24, if the horrendously offensive video is not pulled down within seven days.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music

