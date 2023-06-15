Musician labelled fraudster alleges N50,000 police extortion

A gospel artist, Chibueze Oforgu, popularly known as Maxy Michael, has accused some policemen in Imo State of extortion to the tune of N50,000.

PUNCH Metro gathered that Oforgu was travelling from Owerri to Aba in Abia State when the policemen stopped him and his driver, Jerry, around 9am on Monday, June 12, in the Orji area of Imo State.

Thereafter, Oforgu said the policemen asked them to alight from the vehicle and searched his bag and the booth of the car.

He explained that nothing incriminating was found on him, adding that things took another turn when the policemen accused him of being a fraudster because of the way he dressed.

Oforgu said the policemen subsequently seized his phone and asked him to admit that he was a fraudster but he refused.

Angered by his refusal, the musician said the policemen forced him into a van and whisked him away, adding that while in the van, they demanded N300,000 to set him free.

He said, “I was travelling from Owerri to Aba for a programme. When we got to a checkpoint around Orji, the policemen at the checkpoint stopped me. They asked my driver to open the booth and he did; they also asked me to open my bag and I did.

“After conducting the search, one of them demanded my phone and started asking me questions and I answered their questions. They demanded the receipt for a phone that I bought from my sister in Dubai, and I told them the receipt was not with me, so they accused me of stealing the phone.”

The musician said the policemen drove him to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Owerri, but zoomed off instead of taking him into the office.

He said, “Taking a look at my dress, the policemen said I was a Yahoo boy and asked me to tell them the truth. I told them I am a musician and was not into anything fraudulent. I even asked for my phone to show them proof but they refused.

“Their uniforms had no name and the van had no number plate. As we were going, they kept asking if I was a fraudster and later said I should pay N300,000. I asked them for what? The policeman at the front said they would have collected N400.000 if it was another person.

“I said I don’t have that amount but they threatened to kill me if I did not give them the money. Late on, I told them I only had N50,000 with me in my bank account.”

The musician said the policemen took him to a Point of Sale operator where he made the transfer and the policemen were paid in cash.

After Oforgu was released, he raised the alarm about the incident in a video clip posted on Facebook.

The receipt of the money he transferred to the PoS operator was also attached to the post.

Following his outburst online, the musician said the police invited him to give an official complaint on the incident on Tuesday.

He, however, noted that despite reporting at the station, nothing concrete was done on the case.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, said he was aware of the incident.

He said, “I am aware of it and the situation is under control now. I met with the artist today(Tuesday) and he gave his statement, we are investigating to ascertain if what he said was true and arrest the officers that were involved.”

