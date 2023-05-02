Music Industry Moves: UMe Promotes Tim Plumley to VP of Media and Artist Relations 

UMe, the catalog division of Universal Music Group, has promoted Tim Plumley to vice president of media and artist relations. He is based in the company’s Santa Monica headquarters and reports to the executive VP of media and artist relations, Sujata Murthy.

“Tim is a key member of my communications team, where he continues to develop innovative new ways to promote our artists and their projects across a wide range of media outlets,” Murthy said. “Tim not only has the trust and respect of our executives and members of the press, but crucially he is viewed as a true partner by our artists and their management teams.”

His roster at Ume includes the Band/Robbie Robertson, the Beach Boys, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Zappa, George Harrison, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, John Coltrane, John Lennon, Louis Armstrong, Tom Petty, the Rolling Stones and others.

Prior to joining Ume in 2016, Plumley held PR roles at New West Records, Shaker Maker PR, Ink Tank and Bridenthal & Associates.

+ Mel Carter‘s freshly launched Second Estate Records has named Katie Kay its general manager, and Adise Bellille its president. Kay and Bellille will work together to spearhead releases from rising Philadelphia rapper 2Rare and more in partnership with Warner Records via Second Estate’s worldwide joint venture.

“Katie’s experience has given her a unique perspective on artist marketing and development, while Adise has a strong foundation in live music and entertainment,” said Steve Carless, president of A&R for Warner Records. “They are both incredible additions to Mel Carter’s creative executive team. We look forward to what the Second Estate roster will accomplish in 2023 and beyond.”

Kay and Bellille join the current Second Estate team which is composed of Brittany Mortera, director of operations; Fat Ricky, A&R; and Fame Combs, project manager.

Kay previously served as VP of marketing at Cinematic Music Group, strategizing releases by the likes of Flipp Dinero, Big Yavo, Cam’ron, and more. Bellille founded New York-based nightlife hub Carefree Nation and has operated hotspots such as Greenhouse NY, W.I.P. (Work in Progress), and Kovo in addition to Oui Cocktail Lounge.

+ Songwriter and guitarist 1da Banton has signed a global deal with Sony Music Publishing. The Nigerian artist is best known for his work with Snelle, Maan and Emma Heesters, among many others.

“We’re excited about our collaboration with SMP Nigeria and the signing of the exceptional artist 1da Banton,” said Patrick Strauch and Marvin Lutz, managing director and A&R/creative manager of Sony Music Publishing Germany, respectively. “His passion for music and his unique sound drew us to him, and we’re honored to support him on his journey to global success. This partnership represents our commitment to discovering and nurturing diverse talent from around the world, and we can’t wait to work with 1da Banton and our colleagues at Sony Music Publishing Nigeria to elevate his artistry to even greater heights.”

Banton is set to release his EP “1da Shall Never End,” which is set to feature producers 255, Rugged and Pimp, next month. Banton first grew to fame in 2014 with his debut single “Love Her Daily.”

+ Paris Hilton and Bruce Gersh‘s 11:11 Media launches its new music division with the announcement of Hilton’s first headlining show “Paris Hilton: Live in Concert,” taking place on June 7 at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

“My media company continues to expand, and I am so excited about the launch of 11:11 Media’s music division. I’ve been in the studio working on a brand new album, which will usher in a new era in my music career,” said Hilton in a statement. “I am very excited for fans to experience my first concert as a vocal performer and the guest performances will be legendary!”

As the show kicks off Pride month, a portion of ticket proceeds will go to GLAAD, an LGBTQ media advocacy organization. marks the kickoff of a series of events for the company that will include product launches and other surprises slated to occur through September.

