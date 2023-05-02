Japan’s PM lands in Accra after kicking off African tour in Egypt

Japan’s Prime minister is on an African tour. He arrived Monday (May. 1st) in Ghana, the day before he was in Egypt. He is set to visit Kenya and Mozambique.

The Prime Minister of Japan arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana and is expected to hold a bilateral discussion with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Egypt’s president Abdel Fatthah al-Sissi welcomed Sunday (Apr. 30), Fumio Kishida.

After a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Arab League at the institution’s headquarters in Cairo, Kishida held talks with Egypt ‘s leader.

Al Sissi detailed the topics per the agenda during a press conference.

“We reviewed the challenges the international arena is witnessing today, in particular the massive economic repercussions left by the Ukrainian crisis on developing countries that exceeded what the coronavirus pandemic caused in terms of a rise in inflation rates, energy and food prices, and expectations of a decline in the growth rate.”

The discussions came as Japan is to host the G7 Summit scheduled on 19-25 May.

“We discussed many regional issues of common concern, especially the Palestinian issue and the situation in Libya. Developments in Sudan occupied an important aspect of the talks”.

“I emphasised to the Prime Minister Egypt’s vision based on the need for an immediate, permanent and comprehensive cessation of fire in Sudan, and the importance of the refraining by any external party in intervening in the crisis as a purely Sudanese matter, thus facilitating the defusing of the crisis and preventing its aggravation.”

Japan’s PM also attended the “Japan-Egypt Business Forum”.

Citing official data from Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, business source Zawya reported that Japanese investments in Egypt rose over 98% during the fiscal year 2021-2022 to reach $73.70 million from $37.10 million. The value of the trade however retreated by 26.30% year-on-year (YoY) to $1.10 billion in 2022 from $1.60 billion.

