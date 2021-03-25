MultiChoice’s Hallelujah Pop-Up Channel Makes A Grand Comeback With LIVE Music Show -REJOICE! on DStv and GOtv

Depending on how you choose to approach it, the spirit of Easter is one of ‘sober rejoicing’. The coin of phrase isn’t accidental. We can rejoice that through the sacrifice of Jesus Christ we are saved, and think soberly about the extent God had to go to in order to save us.

With that thought in mind, Multichoice Nigeria announced the return of its much-loved Hallelujah pop-up channel with a delightful twist. The channel, which was introduced at the peak of the global pandemic last year to cater to the religious needs of Christians caught up in the nationwide lockdown, is returning with a special program of live performances called REJOICE! which is the icing on the cake during this Easter season!

The Hallelujah pop-up channel will give customers a chance to experience church from home with a line-up of uplifting praise and worship sessions, sermons, choir ministrations, prayers and more from different denominational Christian groups across the country including RCCG (City of David), KICC, Daystar, Dunamis, House on the Rock, Salvation Ministries, and the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos.

Now with REJOICE! added to the channel’s content, viewers also get to experience live gospel music from their homes as if they are present at the concert worshipping among other believers.

Music has brought Christendom into community for aeons. It serves the purpose of exalting the name of the Lord, feeding the spirit of the believer with awe and wonder at the glory of God and soothing the troubled hearts of worshippers.

REJOICE! will be hosted by celebrated artiste and multiple award-winning psalmist, Segun Obe, and will feature performances by top gospel artistes Monique, ONOS, and Mike Abdul on Sunday, 28 March 2021 from 3pm to 7pm, while PITA, Frank Edwards and Tim Godfrey bring an electrifying performance on Easter Sunday, 4 April 2021 also from 3pm to 7pm.

The channel will be available to all active DStv customers on DStv channel 197, as well as customers on the GOtv Max and Jolli packages on GOtv channel 85.

Speaking about the channel, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, explained that “The pop-up channel is specially curated for Easter with faith-nourishing television content for every member of the family.”

“We are delighted to bring back the Hallelujah pop-up channel to our DStv and GOtv customers this Easter holiday,” he added, “Easter is one of the principal holidays for Christians and a sacred time when families come together to mark the joyful resurrection of Christ. The pop-up channel will provide our customers with a wide selection of Christian programmes, from different denominational Christian groups in the country, that will keep families connected and entertained during the Easter season. It comes with spiritually uplifting live music performances by some of the best gospel artists in the nation. We can’t wait for our customers to have an enlightened experience” he concluded.

The Hallelujah pop-up channel will run for one week starting Sunday, 28 March 2021 and will be available to all DStv customers as well as customers on the GOtv Max and Jolli packages.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade. The channel will also be available to Livestream on the DStv app, which is free for download on Apple and Google Play and can be used on up to 5 devices.

