Morocco and Israel mark one year of renewed diplomatic relations

Morocco and Israel marked one year on Wednesday of renewed diplomatic ties brokered by the United States.

The resumption of ties came amid a string of normalisation deals between Israel and several Arab countries, brokered by the administration of then US president Donald Trump.

During the virtual meeting that included US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Israel’s foreign minister, Yair Lapid, Morocco’s diplomacy chief, Nasser Bourita, spoke of a shared past.

“We are celebrating, not only a mere diplomatic event, we are celebrating a shared past, present and future. With the United States, we are talking about a relation that is as old as the United States itself; With the Jewish community, we are talking about a component of the centuries-old Moroccan identity”, said Bourita.

For Morocco’s diplomacy chief, the resumption of ties between the two nations is a success story.

“We could consider that we have succeeded when the one million Israelis of Moroccan origin can reconnect with their heritage and visit the land where their ancestors have lived in peace and in harmony under the protection of the Moroccan monarchs”, he added.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz visited Morocco last month.

The unprecedented visit saw the signing of a security pact which angered Algeria and the Palestinians.

Algeria cut diplomatic ties with Morocco in August, citing “hostile actions”, a charge denied by Rabat.

Sourced from Africanews