More wins for singer, CKay as he joins YouTube black voices class





The song “love Nwantinti’ by singer-songwriter, Chukwuka Ekeani popularly known as CKay has been the rave on tiktok reels. This has not just gradually shot the rising music star’s career into fame, it has brought him more recognitions and sign ups. CKay is presently one of the eight songwriters and producers listed to join the #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022. Among the acts from Australia, Brazil, Canada, USA and the UK are eight African artists based in Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

With the aim of equipping up-and-coming Black artists, songwriters & producers with the resources to succeed on YouTube, the class will be grouped into two programme streams: one for artists and one for songwriters and producers.





Class participants will each receive dedicated partner support, seed funding to invest in the development of their channels, and opportunities to participate in training and networking programs focused on production, fan engagement and wellbeing.





Over the next 6 months, they will also get opportunities to develop their catalogues and collaborate with other global artists, songwriters, and producers who have also been selected to take part in the programme.

Commenting on the significance of the programme, You- Tube’s Head of Music, Sub- Saharan, Addy Awofisayo says “African music is taking the entire world by storm and the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund is an opportunity to both celebrate and nurture African artistry and help songwriters, producers and artists share their craft with global audiences.”

“Black culture is expansive and everchanging and YouTube Music is committed to celebrating that experience through music,” she adds.

Also representing Nigeria in YouTube- Black Voices Music Class of 2022 are Omah Lay, P.Priime and Telz. CKay, whose earliest contact with music was through his father, a church choir conductor, decided to start writing his own music on the piano and guitar.

He says “that knowledge of instruments coupled with digital production is an integral part of my music-making process. My traditional South-Eastern origin explains my use of Igbo language in my music and my extensive knowledge of High-Life music.”





Sourced From Nigerian Music