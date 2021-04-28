Michael Jackson: Accuser loses claim against late singer’s estate

A Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge, Mark A. Young has on Monday dismissed a suit instituted by Wade Robson against the late singer, Michael Jackson’s estate, Fox New states.

The suit was initially instituted in 2013 but dismissed for lack of merit. However, it was revived in 2020 after California Governor, Gavin Newsom signed a new law giving those who allege childhood sexual abuse a longer time to file lawsuits.

In an HBO’s produced blockbuster “Leaving Neverland,” Wade Robson had alongside James Safechuck, levelled allegations against the late singer for abusing them sexually when they were boys.

While Jackson’s family had regarded the production as “character assassination” on the late pop star, both men had instituted different lawsuits which have both been dismissed.

The reinstituted 2020 lawsuit alleged that Jackson molested Wade over seven years and that as Jackson’s employee, the two corporations (MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc.) had failed in their duty to protect him from their employee’s conduct.

Fox News reports that the judge found that the corporations were merely legal entities that were controlled by Jackson and they could not control him. It was also held that both companies had no legal duty to protect Robson from Jackson.

Similarly in October last year, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young had dismissed a sexual abuse case by James Safechuck.

The judge stated that Safechuck could not sue Jackson’s corporations as he could not prove any relationship with the corporations which could have required them to protect him from Jackson.

Vince Finaldi, attorney for both Robson and Safechuck, said after the ruling, that the decision of the court had “fatal flaws” which would be repealed.

“If allowed to stand, the decision would set a dangerous precedent that would leave thousands of children working in the entertainment industry vulnerable to sexual abuse by persons in places of power,” he said.

