Bitcoin Account for kids, The standard for Nigerian Idol | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

My mind is telling me to stop work and focus on my boyfriend. — Becky 💋❤❤❤ (@beckyfrancis_) April 27, 2021

Wahala like boy friend

2.

Na Mumu dey fight for Nigeria — BadMan Cyph (@SteveCypha) April 27, 2021

Wahala for who gear up

3.

𝙸 𝚙𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚋𝚎𝚕𝚕 𝚒𝚗 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝙱𝚛𝚝 𝚜𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚕 𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚎𝚜 𝚋𝚞𝚝 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚒𝚟𝚎𝚛 𝚍𝚒𝚍𝚗𝚝 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚙. 𝙷𝚊𝚍 𝚝𝚘 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝 𝚜𝚑𝚘𝚞𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 “𝚘𝚠𝚊 𝚘𝚘..𝚎𝚓𝚘𝚛”. 𝙱𝚞𝚜 𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚙𝚙𝚎𝚍 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚢𝚘𝚗𝚎 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚜 𝚕𝚊𝚞𝚐𝚑𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊𝚝 𝚖𝚎

?? — NON-SO (@upcoming_shef) April 27, 2021

It’s not called a zoo for nothing

4.

Perform a Nigerian song on Nigerian idol, best believe it you will get a yes cause that is the standard of Nigerian idol. — Tobe (@Tvchukwu) April 27, 2021

Lies and Insha Allah

5.

I went on National TV to say parents should buy #Bitcoin for their kids instead of opening a Kids Saving account ,I hope Nigerian banks don’t come for me 😂 — Dehkunle of Africa 💧🐐 (@Dehkunle) April 27, 2021

Lol…

6.

Lol…

7.

A relationship is only for 2 persons but some idoits don’t know how to count. — MOE🎖️ (@Moe_mrmoe) April 27, 2021

Where’s the lie?

8.

You need to know the difference between being patient and wasting your time fr. 😑 — LEKYYDO™ 👑 (@lekyydo) April 27, 2021

Lol. Apt!

9.

“I’ve never been in real love…But I imagine it’s similar to the feeling you get when you see your waiter bringing the Jollof rice” — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) April 27, 2021

That’s love right there!

10.

I asked my dog what’s two minus two and he said nothing — Chike🦅✨ (@cheekay_) April 27, 2021

Smart!

