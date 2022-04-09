Massive Reactions As Popular Nigeria Gospel Musician Who Sang EKWUEME Was Confirmed Dead.

Nigerians couldn’t keep calm after the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu was confirmed by her family. This woman was a renowned Gospel musician. She is noted for her popular song entitled EKWUEME. This song travelled all over Africa Ghana.

” You came to do the work of God. Now that he has invited you, I know for sure that you are going to rest in peace. You came to fulfill a mission. Rest well woman of God. ” One Alice Okocha reacted to the sad news.

” I can’t stop playing your music. I’m in tears and can’t move. Why should you leave at a time we need you most? Great and powerful woman. Rest In power ” John Chidi also reacted.

For now, we can’t confirm about the exact cause of the death of Osinachi Nwachukwu. We can only wish her a perfect rest in the Lord.

Indeed we’ve lost a woman of the Gospel.

You can read some more reactions from fans below

