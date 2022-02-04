‘Man’s so fine’ – Hot female Indian pilot gushes over Nigerian singer Davido on Twitter

– –



A gorgeous female pilot of Indian descent has shared a photo of Nigerian singer Davido on social media, gushing over him for some reasons yet to be established.

The 29-year-old Afrobeats artiste first posted the snap on his Instagram account looking smoking hot like the billionaire he is.

“Bag after bag after bag,” Davido captioned the photo showing him wearing a white T-Shirt which he matched with a pair of blue jeans and Nike shoes.

The pilot identified as Capt Jameelah on microblogging platform Twitter, with the handle Jazbms1, reshared the image side by side with her own smartly dressed in her aviation uniform.

She wrote: “Damn! People like Davido makes you wanna marry a Nigerian. Man’s so fine”

The tweet has elicited hundreds of reactions predominantly from Nigerians who are backing Jameelah’s statement about their countrymen.

In a recent tweet shared by the pilot, who is now single, she reveals she has once had a romantic relationship with a Nigerian man.

Her experience to some extent explains why she seems so fond of men from the West African country.

A tweet she made earlier this year read: “I don’t know how to say this but I’ve once been in a short term relationship with a Nigerian man… Best I ever had”

She also shared the video below saying: “I need me a good man

