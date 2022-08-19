M.I Abaga speaks on ‘The Guy’ with Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Answering the question M.I said: “I’ll be honest, before this project I asked myself ‘is there anything more that I can give? Why am I doing this, is it ego?’, and the answer I came up with is that it would be great if the whole world knew that in Africa there was a legendary rapper that existed, someone who put the whole continent on his back, someone who’s been doing it. I think that’s the rest of the journey for me, letting everybody know.”