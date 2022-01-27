Look for people with foresight, Kumuyi charges Nigerians

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has advised Nigerians to deliberately search for people with foresight, intelligence and experience that can turn the country’s fortune around.

Kumuyi, who arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday for a crusade tagged “Total freedom through faith in Christ” starting on Thursday, gave the advice while speaking with journalists at Ibadan Airport ahead of the crusade.

The crusade, which will run from January 27 to February 1, will feature international gospel music minister, Bob Fitts.

The cleric said the situation in the country was not hopeless and that Nigerians should believe in God for an end to all the ugly situations in the country.

He said, “We magnify our problems and we minimise our hope. For anybody to say there will not be any change even if God were to come to Nigeria, I think that is going too far. It is making our case hopeless, making a mountain out of a molehill.

“We should still have hope in God and we should know that Nigerians are not in total despair. The same Nigerians are doing well in America, in Europe and different places and even with the government.

“So, it is not like we do not have people that have the foresight, the intelligence, the education, the experience and everything that can turn things around.

“We have to dutifully and positively look for such people and together we can join hands together and build our nation. I believe that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

