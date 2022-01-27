10 Nigerian Musicians And Their States Of Origin.

When it comes to music, Nigerian musicians have been doing perfectly fine in the industry. They have been making Nigerians proud and setting the world ablaze with good music.

In this article, we will discuss and show you ten Nigerian musicians and their state of origin.

Here they are.

1. 2Face.



2Face is a legendary Nigerian musician that has been in the music industry for over a decade, and he is originally from Plateau State.

2. P-square.



Peter Psquare and Paul Psquare are popular Nigerian singers, twin brothers, and break-dancers from Anambra State.

3. Olamide.



He is a popular Nigerian rapper, singer, Chief Executive Officer of YBNL Record Label, and songwriter originally from Lagos State.

4. Kcee.



Kcee is a famous Nigerian singer and songwriter from Anambra State.

5. Davido.



Davido is a famous Nigerian singer, father of three, Chief Executive Officer of HKN Record Label, and songwriter, originally from Osun State.

6. Tiwa Savage.



She is the most beautiful Nigerian singer and songwriter from Lagos State.

7. Banky W.



He is a popular Nigerian singer, Chief Executive Officer of E.M.E Record Label, and songwriter from Lagos State.

8. D’Banj.



Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’Banj is a legendary singer from Ogun State.

Source: https://www.legit.ng/1202675-top-nigerian-musicians-states-origin.html

Thanks for reading and God bless you as you like and share.

Content created and supplied by: Skygist212 (via Opera

News )