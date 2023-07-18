Levels Nigerian Cuisine offers fine dining, rich culture

Levels Nigerian Cuisine is the newest culture restaurant to the ‘Wash Ave.’ entertainment scene. Owner, Ono Ikanone and his wife Justice Johnson are bringing the robust Nigerian culture, music, and food to the Midwest.

A proud Nigerian, Ikanone has felt it is a part of his responsibility to share his culture with the city he has grown to love.

“Being from Nigeria, I’ve always wanted to infuse my culture in the St. Louis culture,” said Ikanone.

Located at the intersection of 14th Street and Washington Avenue, the money-green decor and Nigerian art welcome patrons. The African-inspired light fixtures add class and sophistication.

“A lot of the time in the media my country is portrayed as this place with just huts, but we have a lot of nice things in Nigeria. Levels is that platform to show others how rich our culture is. Nigeria is very sophisticated.” said the restaurant owner.

Ikanone is creating something unique with his restaurant, something upscale but affordable to all who want to experience Nigerian food but also a place that other Nigerians can be proud of. When Ikanone travels the first thing he does is look for a Nigerian restaurant, he hopes that Levels can be that place that attracts tourists, a place that folks hear about when visiting St. Louis.

And when people sit down at Levels, they are in for a great surprise. Its Jollof Rice is phenomenal, with a perfect amount of spice. Goat meat falls off the bone tender and fried plantains have crisp edges and are sweet. I haven’t tried the Pepper Soup, however, Ikanone said, “It is super yummy, but spicey.”

If you like spicy food, try the Pepper Soup. And no Nigerian meal is complete without the signature Nigerian drink, the Zobo, it’s a hibiscus flower drink with a variety of berries, pineapple juice, ginger, and sugar. The sweet drink is refreshing and can be turned into an adult beverage by adding alcohol.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

