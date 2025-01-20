Let’s Work to End Witch Hunts in Adamawa.

By Leo Igwe

Greetings and salutations from the Advocacy for Alleged Witches and from all advocates against witch hunts in Nigeria and beyond on the occasion of this roundtable discussion on witch hunts and human rights violations in Adamawa state. I thank the National Human Rights Commission for the opportunity to collaborate and synergize against this superstition-based abuse. Witch hunting is a form of gender-based violence and we commend the commission for its commitment to addressing sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria. We hope that this event marks the beginning of our partnership. We hope it would be the first of so many to be held and organized in rallying against witchcraft accusations, witch persecution, and killing in the state. We are all delighted that the event is holding after years of planning, and postponement. And that advocates in this state have the opportunity to meet, discuss, interact, and exchange ideas on how to end human rights violations linked to beliefs in witchcraft and ritual attacks. Adamawa is one of the states where witch-hunting is pervasive. And let’s face it, this is not good news at all. Yes, it is not. Witch hunting in Adamawa is a cause for concern and needs to be treated with the urgency it deserves. We must join hands and end these violations now, not later, today, not tomorrow, this year, not next.

There have been growing cases of witchcraft accusations and killings in Adamawa. Incidentally, only a few are reported. Many more are not because they happen in rural areas and remote communities. Witch persecution happens mainly to people who cannot report the violations; those who do not know where and how to report. Victims of witch hunts are usually those who do not know that witch hunters are criminals who should be brought to justice. Many cannot report because they fear retribution, more abuse, and violation. But the situation is changing.

We have a recent case here in Adamawa where a couple suffocated a girl child to death for witchcraft. We understand that the case is in court. Local informants and advocates helped the police to intervene. We are also monitoring two other cases that involved the murder of the accused. Alleged witches are beaten to death, set ablaze, and murdered in cold blood. The people of Adamawa, how many deaths will it take till we know that too many people have been accused of witchcraft and subsequently killed? How many deaths will it take till we know that too many alleged witches have died? Know this the people of Adamawa: the world is watching and waiting for you to rise to the challenge and take all necessary measures to end witch hunts. Will you?

We are aware that witch hunts would not stop when the police and courts are failing in their duties and when the authorities are doing little or nothing to address this miscarriage of justice. Witchcraft accusations are against the law. Jungle justice and trial by ordeal are against the law. But witch hunts continue despite existing legislations. Accusations are perpetrated with impunity. The police in Adamawa must rise to the occasion and enforce the law. They should make sure that perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.

In many cases of witch hunts, the police do not intervene. And when they do so, the intervention comes too little too late. Many suspects are not arrested or charged in court. Sometimes, police arrest and detain suspects and later release them after paying a bribe. But the police cannot address this problem alone. Other state agencies need to fulfill their statutory duties.

Effective courts, diligent judges, and magistrates are needed. We need court officials who correctly interpret the law and ensure justice for the accused. Unfortunately, what we have here in Adamawa, and in other parts of Nigeria and the continent, is a case of justice delayed and eventually denied. The accused and their families suffer double victimization. The court processes are slow, too slow for comfort and justice. Court processes take many years to issue judgments. They make accused persons incur additional costs. Many alleged witches and families have been forced to abandon their cases and resign to their fate. We have it on authority regarding an ongoing case here in Adamawa, that the family of the victim is being pressured to leave the case so that perpetrators could go scot-free.

Look, the people and government of Adamawa, if the family of the victim in question is forced to abandon the case, there will be consequences. That will not reflect positively on you and your efforts to combat witch hunts. Know this: the world is watching.

You may recall that in 2021, there was an unfortunate development in the state. A chief magistrate misinterpreted the law. He invited a native doctor to help in the trial of an alleged witch in a court. That incident was a judicial scandal, a local and international embarrassment. It was a misapplication of the law and a misconception of national jurisprudence. That incident indicated how Adamawa was out of step in addressing the problem of witch hunts. AfAW raised concerns and petitioned the chief judge. We hope lessons have been learned, and that there will be no repeat of this charade in Adamawa in the future. We understand that witch believers would like to conduct witch trials in courts. But our laws are unambiguous on the issue of witchcraft accusations. Our laws do not recognize witchcraft. The law criminalizes witchcraft accusations and witch-hunting. Our courts are places to prosecute accusers, not the accused. As a state, Nigeria advocates against witchcraft accusations and witch persecution. Nigeria constitutionally protects and defends alleged witches. Let’s work together and uphold the law, not our beliefs.

AfAW exists to end witchcraft accusations, witch persecution, and killing in Nigeria, and, by extension, Africa. We work to change the mindset of the people, combat misinformation and disinformation, and other drivers of this menace. We invite all participants to join us to realize the vision of making witch hunting in Africa history by 2030, which is, 5 years from now. It is possible. It can be done. Thank you.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches

