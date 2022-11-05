Lessons on Nigerian singer Davido’s son drowning

<img data-lazy-fallback="1" data-attachment-id="172548" data-permalink="https://www.maravipost.com/nigerian-singer-davido-son-drowned-in-home-swimming-pool/nigerian-singer-davido-son-drowned-in-home-swimming-pool/" data-orig-file="https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/lessons-on-nigerian-singer-davidos-son-drowning.jpg" data-orig-size="720,378" data-comments-opened="1" data-image-meta="{"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title="Nigerian Singer Davido son drowned in home swimming pool" data-image-description data-image-caption=" Nigerian Singer Davido son drown ” data-medium-file=”https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/lessons-on-nigerian-singer-davidos-son-drowning-1.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/lessons-on-nigerian-singer-davidos-son-drowning.jpg” width=”720″ height=”378″ src=”https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/lessons-on-nigerian-singer-davidos-son-drowning.jpg” alt class=”wp-image-172548″ srcset=”https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/lessons-on-nigerian-singer-davidos-son-drowning.jpg 720w, https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/lessons-on-nigerian-singer-davidos-son-drowning-1.jpg 300w, https://www.africaglobalvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/lessons-on-nigerian-singer-davidos-son-drowning-2.jpg 169w” sizes=”(max-width: 720px) 100vw, 720px”> Nigerian Singer Davido son drown

By Burnett Munthali

Drowning is a leading cause of death for children. More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects. For children ages 1–14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.

Drowning can be categorised into five different types: near drowning, dry drowning, freshwater drowning, salt water drowning and secondary drowning.

What does it look like when a child is drowning?

Head low in the water with the mouth at or below water level. (Very young babies may keep their heads down or not move their heads at all.) Head tilted back with mouth open. Glassy or empty-looking eyes.

Safety Tips

Always ensure that there is adult supervision when children are swimming.

Never leave a child alone in or near the water.

Never let children swim alone.

Make sure children swim in supervised or designated areas.

Never let a child swim during a storm or when there is lightening.

The most important rule for child safety around water

Water safety for kids: the basics

It’s important to always stay with your child and watch closely whenever they’re near water – even when your child can swim. Supervision means constant visual contact with your child and keeping your child within arm’s reach at all times.

Singer Davido’s 3-year-old son appears to have drowned at his home in Nigeria, police said. The incident happened Monday night, two weeks after Ifeanyi David Adeleke celebrated his birthday.

Davido, the Nigerian music star whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, and the child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, were not home at the time, Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said in an emailed statement.

Authorities questioned eight members of Davido’s team who were at the home and released six of them. A nanny and another unidentified person are still being questioned, Hundeyin said.

He said the investigation continues to “ascertain if it was truly drowning or otherwise.”

After watching the CCTV video Davido’s child was all by himself at the swimming pool and finally drowned to death despite wearing a life jacket.

He drowned after losing balance in the pool during which if an adult was around, the young child could have been saved.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost

Facebook Page :

Instagram: maravipost Twitter @maravipostFacebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Related

Sourced From Nigerian Music