Legendary DANIEL AMAKYE DEDE hits 64 years as he celebrates his 49th year as Professional Musician.

The High life “Music Maestro”, “Iron Boy” and “Abrantie” Daniel Amakye Dede a premier highlife musician and one of the greatest ever musicians Ghana has ever produced celebrates his 64th birthday today.

Daniel Amakye Dede was born on 5th January 1958 in Agogo a town in the Asante Akim North Municipal District of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

“IRON BOY” began his career in 1973 with legendary Akwesi Ampofo Agyei’s musical group KUMAPIM ROYALS as a vocalist and a composer. They made hits like ‘ohohoo batani’, ‘wanware me a’, ‘Abebi Bewua Eso’ ‘odo mani agyina’ and among others.

“Abrantie” later moved to Nigeria to look for greener pastures where he had his hit ‘Jealousy go shame’. After his return from Lagos in the 80’s, He then formed his own band ‘The Apollo High Kings’ with Kwame Nash Wilson and Obibini Takyi.

Amakye Dede has almost 20 albums to his credit and multiple hits since his debut in the music scene. His music has been able to consistently appeal to generations of Ghanaians with pure highlife music. The legend won BEST PERFORMER AWARD at the Music of Ghanaian Origin(MOGO) in 2016 and have won multiple awards both locally and internationally.

The “Music Maestro” is a family man, happily married to his wife Mary Amakye-Dede. The couple has been married for over 30 years and has four children. Janessa Amakye who is identified as the legend’s daughter although little is known about her, Just like her father Janessa is also into music. And her father also attest to the young lady’s music talent describing her as a “great musician”.

Janessa Amakye Dede’s beautiful daughter;

on 25th February 2018, The award winning highlife musician Amakye Dede was made chief in his hometown in a colourful ceremony at Asante Akim Agogo.

Okkyeredom Amakye Dede I in his speech after the enstoolment pledged to focus on helping to bring progress and make this better for his people in the Agogo Traditional Area.

here are some of his album;

1. Nea obre na odi 8. the king of hi-life music from africa

2. bebrebe yi 9. dabi dabi ebeye yie

3. akonoba 10. okyena sese

4. adukuro mu nsuo 11. iron boy

5. kose kose 12. abrantee

6. me fre wo 13. krokro me and many more…

7. to be a man

As we celebrate Legends while alive, We celebrate Daniel Amakye Dede also known as “Abrantie” (Gentleman) as one of the greatest musicians ever lived in Ghana.

