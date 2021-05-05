Lagos State Tourism partners with Ebonylife Place and Trace TV to host Live Music Showcase Ekobeat

Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture has joined up with EbonyLife Place and Trace Naija to celebrate AfroBeats, the Nigerian art form that has conquered the world. EkoBeats was staged on Tuesday 27th April to highlight some of the rising stars on the Lagos music scene, while giving new and exciting young vocalists an opportunity to shine in an ‘open mic’ session.

EkoBeats is the third of twelve events in the Eko Tourism Art and Culture Series, curated by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ebonylife Place, in partnership with leading organizations promoting Nigerian culture and the arts. It was an afternoon of live music, food and great networking, with an entertaining lineup of performing talent from the streets of Lagos.

The Hon. Commissioner of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf expressed optimism about the event. “Lagos State is the true home of Afrobeats, with its talented musicians and producers, and the record labels that have nurtured them. We have the biggest concerts and the loyal fans that have launched Nigeria’s greatest music stars onto the world stage. EkoBeats is our celebration of this world-class music that has created economic opportunities and employment for our young people, and continues to create positive ways for them to realise their true potential.”

The EkoBeats music showcase which held on Tuesday the 27th Of April 2021 featured a host of performers and open-mic vocalists who treated the audience to an afternoon of musical ingenuity. The event took place in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos at Victoria Hall, Ebonylife Place, from 2:00 – 6:00 pm. Hosted by the amiable Sensei Uche, the performing acts included Avala, SGaWD, DJ SkoolBoi and several other Afrobeats artists.

EbonyLife Place CEO Mo Abudu said, “Lagos State insisted that we find a way to highlight the role of the indigenous music industry in putting Lagos on the map as one of the world’s music capitals. We are proud to be hosting this event and we are grateful for the support of our partners. It should be a real musical treat.”

EkoBeats is brought to you by EbonyLife Place, the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and The Basement GIG. The event is supported by Dala Liqueur, the official drinks partner, and TRACE, the No.1 Afro-Urban entertainment company, the official media partner.

Sourced From Nigerian Music