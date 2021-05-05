25-year-old Malian woman gives birth to nine babies

– Advertisement –





Malians have been thrown into a state of shock following news of a woman giving birth to nine babies at a go.

The rare case of Halima Cisse, 25, giving birth to five girls and four boys has surprised many and attracted attention.

Mali’s health minister said in a statement that the woman gave birth to the babies in a Moroccan hospital where she was admitted.

Health Minister Fanta Siby said in a statement that the deliveries were done through Caesarean section.

She congratulated the medical teams in Mali and Morocco “whose professionalism is at the origin of the happy outcome of this pregnancy”.

A Moroccan health ministry spokesman, Rachid Koudhari, told the AFP news agency that he had no knowledge of such a multiple birth happening in the country.

According to doctors the woman was expected to give birth to seven babies following an ultrasound scans.

The scan however didn’t detect the two extra babies in Cisse’s womb when she gave birth on Tuesday.

Doctors say the newborns and their mother “are all doing well” and should return home in Mali soon.

The Malian health minister added in her statement that “On behalf of the Government of Mali, whose outpouring of solidarity has been evident in the diligent management of this evacuation file, the Minister of Health and Social Development wishes a long life to babies and mothers.”

Source: Africafeeds.com