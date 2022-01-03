Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her backtracks, says she was joking
A lady, simply known as Abike, who went viral by claiming
that fast rising Nigerian singer, Portable, impregnated her, has made a U-turn
as she said that didn’t have a child for the singer.
She said that she was just joking with the video, adding
that she did not know that the video would go viral.
The young lady also claimed that the baby she was holding
was a neighbour’s child.
While some fans noted that she ought to be arrested and
charges to court, others accused her of clout chasing.
Portable hit the airwaves with his “Zazoo Zeh” sing earlier
in the last quarter of the year 2021.
His collaboration with Poco Lee and Olamide made the “Zazoo
Zeh” single to break charts in the country.
Recently, the international dancehall diva, an ex-girlfriend
of Burna Boy, Steflon Don, was seen mimicking Portable in another online video,
where the song was being played at the background.
Portable’s fame has also made him gain two cars in the past
week.