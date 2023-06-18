Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker Expecting First Child: Joyous Announcement at Concert

…By Dorcas Funmi for TDPel Media.

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband, Travis Barker, are thrilled to announce that they are expecting their first child together.

The exciting news was revealed during Travis’s concert with Blink-183/2 in Los Angeles on Friday, June 16th, when Kourtney held up a sign that read, “Travis, I’m Pregnant.”

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared on Kourtney’s Instagram, showcasing her jubilation while holding the placard that said, “I’m pregnant.”

Travis, upon seeing his wife’s sign, joyfully jumped off the stage and ran towards her, giving her a loving kiss.

Both Kourtney and Travis also shared the news with their millions of followers on their respective Instagram pages.

Growing Family and Previous Relationships

Kourtney Kardashian Barker already has three children, Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (eight), whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Travis Barker has two children, Landon (29) and Al.

This new addition to their family marks an exciting milestone in their relationship, as they tied the knot in May 2022 in Italy after celebrating three lavish wedding ceremonies.

Grammy Organization’s Controversial Description of Wizkid

In a separate development, the Recording Academy, the organizers of the Grammy Awards, caused controversy by referring to Nigerian afrobeat superstar Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, as an “up-and-coming artiste.”

The American award organizers posted a question on their Instagram story, asking who the up-and-coming Black artist everyone should have on their radar is.

Surprisingly, they mentioned Wizkid’s name in response to their own question.

Backlash and Recognition of Wizkid’s Success

The description used by the Recording Academy is widely considered demeaning and disrespectful, given Wizkid’s stature as one of the most accomplished music artists in Africa.

Wizkid’s success and influence have garnered him a global fan base and numerous accolades.

Many fans and industry insiders expressed their disappointment with the Grammy organizers’ choice of words, highlighting that Wizkid’s achievements deserve greater recognition and respect within the music industry.

