Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ Music Video Surpasses 1 Million Views On YouTube Within 15 Hours

Multifaceted Nigerian musician and entertainer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, professionally called Kizz Daniel is having a good run with his new project, ‘Buga’.

On Tuesday, 3rd May, 2022, the award winning singer and songwriter served fans and music lovers with a beautifully crafted tune named; “Buga” featuring Augustine Miles Kelechi, widely known as Tekno.

“Buga” during its first week of release debuted on Apple Music Top 100 in several countries. As a follow up, the buzzing act delivered an eye pleasing video to the record on Wednesday, 22nd June, 2022.

The video was directed and shot by renowned Nigerian director, TG Omori a.k.a boy director. Well, ‘Buga’ music video has surpassed 1 million views on YouTube with 15 hours. Screenshot below.

The video which is themed around a carnival was shot in Lafos. It had representatives from different countries, with a comic appearance from Instagram skit maker Oga Sabinus. The smash hit single has also gathered 60 million streams on Boomplay.

