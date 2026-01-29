Kesheni Moodley joins Paymentology to drive growth across Africa
Paymentology, the leading global issuer-processor, today announced the appointment of Kesheni Moodley as Regional Director for Africa, further strengthening its regional leadership as demand for modern, cloud-first issuing infrastructure accelerates across African markets. Paymentology has a long-standing presence in Africa, working closely with banks, fintechs and mobile money providers across the region to deliver differentiated payment propositions and customer experiences through next-generation card technology. Building […]
