You are here

Kesheni Moodley joins Paymentology to drive growth across Africa

Elwin Mandowa

Paymentology, the leading global issuer-processor, today announced the appointment of Kesheni Moodley as Regional Director for Africa, further strengthening its regional leadership as demand for modern, cloud-first issuing infrastructure accelerates across African markets. Paymentology has a long-standing presence in Africa, working closely with banks, fintechs and mobile money providers across the region to deliver differentiated payment propositions and customer experiences through next-generation card technology. Building […]

The post Kesheni Moodley joins Paymentology to drive growth across Africa appeared first on Africa Feeds.

Sourced from Africa Feeds

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.