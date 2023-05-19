Kapil Sharma Shakes A Leg As Singer Rema Performs ‘Calm Down’ On The Sets Of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Watch

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ the audience will see Nigerian artist Rema on the set who is currently on his nationwide tour. The added attraction to the episode is that Rema and Kapil Sharma will be seen dancing to the song ‘Calm Down’ on stage as was seen in a video that was shared by Kapil Sharma on his Instagram handle.

In the promo that has been released, Kapil can be seen dancing with Rema in the video as he sings ‘Calm Down’. The audience cheered loudly as actors Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek also joined them on stage. Kapil was seen wearing blue jeans and a pink top, while Rema opted for an all-black ensemble.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kapil captioned the post by saying, “Can’t calm down bcoz Rema is here.”

Fans seemed really excited and poured in their comments. One of them wrote, “Hahaha Ye Interview dekhne mein maza aayega.”, while another one said, “Really Kapil your shows change s my mood. These days I’m feeling very depressed but your shows atleast give my mind some rest. Thanks.” Additionally, Tanmay Bhat also wrote, “This gonna be epic”

Rema became a global sensation in 2022 after the remix version of his song ‘Calm Down’, with Selena Gomez, peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This followedafter therelease of ‘Calm Down’ from his debut studio album Rave & Roses. The track also led the US Afrobeats Songs chart for a record-setting 35 weeks. Additionally, Rema also performed earlier this month in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Speaking of Kapil Sharma, he had previously hosted international stars in his show like Jackie Chan and Bret Lee.

