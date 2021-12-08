KAIPTC and AU hold workshop to promote women peace agenda

– Advertisement –





The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) and the African Union Commission have organized a training of trainers workshop to promote the Women Peace and Security(WPS) agenda in Africa.

The workshop focused on the need to use the Continental Results Framework (CRF) to monitor and report on the WPS agenda.

It brought together actors from some member states including Ghana, Namibia, the Gambia and the Central African Republic to promote the use of the CRF in reporting on the agenda of women peace and security.

The Deputy Commandment of the KAIPTC Air Commodore George Arko- Dadzie said the workshop will enhance the capacity of relevant actors to promote the use of the continental framework.

This will fulfill a request made by the member states to facilitate the use of the CRS in monitoring the Women Peace and Security agenda in Africa.

– Advertisement –



“This training seeks to address this call made by member states. It also forms part of the broader cooperation between the Office of the Special Envoy on Women Peace and Security and the Women Peace and Security Institute of the KAIPTC. This agreement will formalize a shared approach to support the implementation of the WPS agenda” he said.

On his part, the Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women, Peace and Security, Dr. Jean Bosco Butera said the WPS agenda is advancing the rights of women to peace on the African continent.

He expressed optimism that the training of trainers workshop will promote monitoring and reporting on the WPS in a systematic and sustainable manner.

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com