Joy Oladokun announces new album: “I’m making music to live to”

American singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun has shared details of their new song, Changes, and upcoming record, Proof Of Life.

In advance of their upcoming release, Oladokun has shared her new single Changes, which is a reflection of the artist’s growth and the changing world around them.

“This album is evidence of how I live,” Oladokun shared in a statement. “I hope these are helpful anthems. I started making music because I wasn’t hearing from the ‘everyday human being’ on the radio. I hope this resonates with anybody who feels normal and needs a little musical boost to get through the day.

“I’m average. I do this job because I love what I do. I put so much care, craft, and intention into it. I’m making music to live to.”

Oladokun, a proud queer Black person and daughter of Nigerian immigrants, has seen their career thrive in recent years. Their upcoming project Proof Of Life follows her breakthrough major label debut, In Defense Of My Own Happiness.

Known for her powerful live shows, Oladokun will perform a special headline show at St Pancras Old Church to celebrate the album’s release on 27th April. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the tracklist for Prof Of Life below.

1. Keeping The Light On

2. Changes

3. Taking Things for Granted

4. Somebody Like Me

5. Friends feat. Mt. Joy

6. You At The Table feat. Manchester Orchestra

7. Sweet Symphony feat. Chris Stapleton

8. Trying

9. Pride

10. Revolution feat. Maxo Kream

11. The Hard Way

12. We’re All Gonna Die feat. Noah Kahan

13. Somehow

Watch the official music video for Changes below.

Oladokun’s Proof of Life will be out on April 28 via EMI Records in the UK.

Sourced From Nigerian Music