JOMIBERRY DROPS THE PERFECT SONG ‘ORI MI’ TO END THE YEAR & CHARGE INTO A BIGGER NEW YEAR

This talented singer & songwriter is clearly showing us why he is one of the new generation Nigerian artistes that everyone is talking about and with his debut EP nearing completion, we are sure excited to get a body of work from him.

Jomiberry, real names Michael Jonathan Odeh, is one of the new Gen Z artistes that everyone is keeping tabs on, especially with his melodious voice and insights in songwriting. He hails from Benue state in Nigeria and according to him, his music was influenced by the likes of popular Nigerian artistes such as Wizkid, Davido, Burnaboy, Joeboy, as well as some other international artistes.

Produced by SB Tha Producer, this song is an anthem for everyone aiming for that greatness and bigger things, a fire melody that will sure set fire to your heart & soul!

