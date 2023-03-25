Italy-based Nigerian music crooner CityBaze drops fresh single

By Guardian Nigeria 25 March 2023 | 12:47 am Highly talented Nigerian singer, Samuel Osemudiame Odeh, popularly known as CityBaze, has begun 2023 with a brand new single, ‘Be Myne’, released on the stable of Empire Music. The 30-year-old CityBaze is undoubtedly one of the most talented Nigerian singers. The Nigerian-Italian singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer had vowed to make 2023 an unforgettable…

The 30-year-old CityBaze is undoubtedly one of the most talented Nigerian singers. The Nigerian-Italian singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer had vowed to make 2023 an unforgettable one for his fans in Nigeria and around the world when he declared that “2023 is gonna be a game changer.”

And CityBaze has now fulfilled the vow with a banger of a track. The 3 minutes and four seconds love-themed song delivers a classic about the inexhaustible subject of love. In the track, CityBaze eulogised a love interest, with a promise to globe-trot together as the one his heart indisputably belongs to.

Samuel Osemudiame Odeh is one of the most influential Nigerian artistes in Europe, and he is a window to the impression held by fans in his country of base about the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

The build up to ‘Be Myne’ was mindblowing and fever pitch, after

CityBaze announced on March 7, 2023, that it was due to be released. The wait and anticipation for his fans has been worth it. The track has been gathering incredible streaming figures on international digital music platform Spotify. Fans of good music can now exhale.

CityBaze became a factor in the Nigerian entertainment industry in 2020, when he, out of ingenuity, released a single, ‘Endsars’, in solidarity with youths back home who were protesting the extrajudicial killings by officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

CityBaze has a number of hit singles on YouTube and he boasts of hundreds of thousands of views. About three years ago, he dropped visuals for ‘Culio’. He returned with ‘One More Chance’, featuring SpartGee, before ‘Matter’, in which he featured Pappy Kojo. Before ‘Be Myne’, his last single was ‘African Queen’, featuring Tommy Kuti.

CityBaze also enjoys huge followership on social media platforms. He commands almost 1 million followers on Instagram.

Sourced From Nigerian Music