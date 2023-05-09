“It Takes a Village”, Singer Tiwa Savage Speaks As She Appreciates Her Glam Squad

Famous award-winning hip hop artiste tiwa savage has spoken after her performance and appreciates her glam squad for her beautiful ensemble.

Tiwa Savage shares a video of her beautiful outfit at the coronation concert, stating it takes a village for her to be glammed up for the highly prestigious event.

She further appreciated her glam for the creativity in her outfit. She wrote, “It takes a village. Thank you to all the creatives.”

Earlier today, Tiwa Savage shared the video of her coronation performance on her Instagram page, where she celebrated herself for achieving the feat of being the first Nigerian artiste to perform at the coronation of a British monarch.

Sharing the video online, Tiwa Savage bragged about how she will show herself to her son. She wrote, “One day I will tell my son that this is “Tiwa Savage”

Music arrangement by the genius @mystroofficial.”

Recall in April this year, Tiwa Savage was billed to perform at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III after the official coronation on Saturday 6th of May.

Tiwa Savage was the only Nigerian artiste selected for performance at the concert, alongside Paloma Faith, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and others.

Buckingham Palace had earlier revealed plans for a festive celebration lasting three days.

The festivities included several notable events, such as a concert featuring famous celebrities at Windsor Castle, and a series of street parties that will take. Place through the country and a volunteering campaign called “The Big Help Out”.

