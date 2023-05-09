Tiwa Savage Stuns in Custom Nigerian-Inspired Wardrobe for King Charles III’s Coronation

Tiwa Savage, the renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter, has again proven that she can pull off any outfit with great poise. The star was recently in the United Kingdom to perform at King Charles III’s coronation and, as expected, her outfits were impeccable.

For the occasion, Tiwa worked with her stylist, Shaped, to create a wardrobe that highlights her Nigerian heritage. Her first outfit was a bespoke green dress that accentuated her curves and complemented her skin tone. The dress was styled with green nail polish and elegant green Louboutin heels.

Tiwa’s second outfit was a stunning custom-made Lanre Da Silva gown that she wore during her performance at the coronation concert. The dress was made with intricate embroidery, and it blended perfectly with the opulence of the coronation celebrations.

The outfits were not only a testament to Tiwa’s style and fashion sense, but they also showcased the richness and beauty of Nigerian culture. The wardrobe was a blend of contemporary and traditional tastes, making Tiwa a symbol of African elegance at the occasion.

Tiwa Savage is known for her high fashion standards and her knack for delivering stellar performances. Her performance at King Charles III’s coronation was another validation of her place as one of Africa’s most exceptional talents. Her choice of wardrobe added more spice to the occasion and brought a touch of African culture to the prestigious event.

The impact of Tiwa’s performance and wardrobe choices resonated widely across Nigerian and international audiences, making her an icon and inspiration to many young girls and women around the world.

In summary, Tiwa Savage will always look good in anything, and her outfits at King Charles III’s coronation confirmed that. Her stylist, Shaped, did an excellent job of showcasing Nigeria’s heritage and fashion on the global stage.

Credit: bellanaija.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music