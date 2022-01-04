Investing 1 dollar per person per year could save 7 million lives in low- and lower-middle-income countries

A

new WHO report shows that close to 7 million deaths could be prevented by 2030 if

low- and lower-middle-income countries were to make an additional investment of

less than a dollar per person per year in the prevention and treatment of

noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

NCDs

– including heart disease, diabetes, cancer and respiratory disease –

currently cause 7out of every 10 deaths around the world.

Yet

their impact on lower income countries is often underestimated, despite the

fact that 85% of premature deaths (between

ages 30–69) from NCDs occur in low- and middle-income

countries, making them a huge health and socioeconomic burden.

The

vast majority of those deaths can be prevented using WHO’s tried and tested NCD Best Buy interventions. These include cost effective measures to reduce

tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol, improve diets, increase physical

activity, reduce risks from cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, and prevent

cervical cancer.

Keeping

people healthy reduces health costs, increases productivity and leads to longer

and healthier lives.

Saving

lives, spending less: the case for investing in noncommunicable diseases focuses on 76 low- and

lower-middle-income countries. The report explains the NCD Best Buys and shows

how every dollar invested in scaling up Best Buy actions in these countries

could generate a return of up to US$ 7 – potentially US$ 230 billion by 2030.

“With

the right strategic investments, countries that bear a significant amount of

the NCD burden can change their disease trajectory and deliver significant

health and economic gains for their citizens,” says WHO Director-General Dr

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “In a world filled with uncertainty, one thing we

can be certain of is that without action, NCDs will continue to be a

significant threat to global health. Investing in these evidence-based policies

is an investment in a healthy future.”

The

report emphasizes the urgency of investing in NCD prevention and management

given that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how many of these diseases can

worsen outcomes for COVID-19.

By

investing in the 16 recommended Best Buy policies, countries will not only protect people from

NCDs, but also reduce the impact of infectious diseases like COVID-19 in the

future.

“Noncommunicable

diseases take a terrible health and economic toll, especially on countries that

can least afford it,” says WHO Global Ambassador for NCDs and Injuries Michael

R. Bloomberg. “We know the prevention measures that work best, and hopefully

this new report leads more governments to take the smart, cost-effective

actions that can help save millions of lives around the world.”

Best

Buy actions include increasing health taxes, restrictions on marketing and

sales of harmful products, information and education, and vaccination. They

also include actions connected to

managing metabolic risk factors, such as hypertension and diabetes, in order to

prevent more severe disease or complications.

The

interventions are all relatively inexpensive and require little capital

investment but could help avoid much of the high cost of treatment in future.

The report also indicates that while each of the interventions can be

implemented individually, the effects are stronger and produce a greater return

on investment when introduced together. With marginalized groups often at

greater risk from the physical and financial impact of NCDs, the interventions

may also help to reduce health and economic inequalities.



The

interventions have already been used successfully in many countries around the

world, with some of the success stories highlighted in the report.

International donors have also begun to use the arguments to catalyse

investment in this area: in 2019 the Norwegian Government launched the first

ever international development strategy on NCDs.

“Saving lives, spending

less: the case for investing in noncommunicable diseases sets

out a path on which countries can follow to deliver the next generation a

better and healthier world. The impact of COVID-19 on people living

with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and lung

diseases shows that it’s more important than ever to prioritize the

investment of prevention and management of NCDs,” says Dr Bente Mikkelsen,

Director for NCDs at WHO. “We call on all our partners to follow examples like

Norway, who have stepped up funding and action. In a world where financial

resources are increasingly constrained, this report shows where the best

investments can be made and where millions of lives can be saved.”

Source WHO