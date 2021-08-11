I Suffered Despite Having A Billionaire Uncle, Millionaire Dad – Singer B Red

Nigerian singer, Adebayo Adeleke, alias B Red, has recounted the days when he suffered despite having a billionaire as his uncle and a millionaire as a father.

B Red, who is popular singer Davido’s cousin, talked about how he suffered in a new video made available on social media.

In his words:

“To be honest, I was just thinking that if I can take it way back to 12, 13, 14 years ago, many people will just think ‘oh because my uncle is a billionaire, my dad is a millionaire oh we have had it good since time’ noooo. People that know me those days know that I suffered o and my life has just changed,” he said.

