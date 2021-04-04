I messed up my first marriage – Don Jazzy reveals

Popular music producer and singer, Michael Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy’s single status has been a hot topic of discussion for a long time.

Regarded as one of the most eligible bachelors in the entertainment industry, Don Jazzy has managed to keep his love life away from the prying eyes of the media and public.

He has not been romantically linked with any lady and many women have even gone on social media to ask the talented dude to marry them.

Over the years, the beat maker only maintained that he is in love with international singer, Rihanna.

However, in a shocking twist of events, Ajereh (on Saturday) revealed that he got married to American model and author, Michelle Jackson, about 18 years ago at the age of 20, though the marriage crashed two years later.

According to the Mavin Records boss, the marriage failed because he devoted his time to music and neglected his family.

Sharing some pictures from his wedding, Don Jazzy wrote on social media, “For so long, everyone kept asking me when am I getting married? Well, the truth is that almost 18 years ago, I was 20 and I got married to my best friend, Michelle (@yarnstaswitch), and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is so beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart.

But then, me being so young and full of dreams, I spoilt it because I was giving all my time to my music. Music became my priority, instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I would not want to marry another (person) and mess it up again. So, I’m taking my time. Why am I just saying this now I really like to keep my relationships private, actually. Past or present. But I was watching the Bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell-all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yes, you all should not be annoyed.”

Shortly after his ‘confession’ several fans bombarded the social media pages of Don Jazzy and Michelle, begging them to give marriage another shot. However, Don Jazzy revealed that Michelle had remarried and has a son.

Sourced From Nigerian Music