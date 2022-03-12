I have five years to live, already lived one — Popular Nollywood actress

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, has revealed that she has just five years to live.

The popular Nollywood actress made this known during a recent chat with Chude Jideonwo of Joy Inc.

According to Afolabi, she has an incurable ailment and has already lived one year out of the five years given to her by the doctors.

Afolabi quoted her doctor as saying: “Make sure you are with your loved ones.

“At least, you still have up to five years.”

She said: “I have lupus.

“It’s not curable.

“You just have to take medications for the rest of your life.”

Afolabi noted that she paid N1.2 million on a treatment yet it did not work as she continually cried in pain.

It would be recalled that in January, the actress revealed how she had written her will after the diagnosis.

She wrote: “I wrote my will and booked a space with Ebony Vault this year 2021, but God showed me how faithful he is despite my unfaithfulness.

“Who am I that God is so mindful of my existence?

“Me ordinary sand?

“I was tossed around from my private hospital to LASUTH, to Army barracks hospital, WAEC and finally LUTH, where I spent over three months!”

The 43-year-old actor is married with a child.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs.

It has no cure but can only be managed.

American singer, Selena Gomez, has been open about her battle with lupus and had to undergo kidney transplant surgery years back following complications from it.

