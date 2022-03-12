Singer Portable celebrates new age

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, rapper and dancer, Portable Omolalomi whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola is celebrating his 28th birthday today, March 12, 2022.

The street sensation took to social media to celebrate himself on his big day.

In a post on his Instagram page, he wrote: “Dr Zeh Nation ZAzuu If I could make a wish right now, it would be to be heard screaming across the universe just to show how happy I am😩😩Happy birthday to me Portable omolalomi ❤️❤️”

Portable shot into the spotlight after he released his debut single ‘Zazoo Zeh,’ featuring award-winning singer, Olamide and dancer Poco Lee.

According to the budding star, he had been in the music industry for a couple of years before he came into prominence in December 2021 after Poco Lee introduced him to Olamide and they did a song together.

Related News

The fast-rising street sensation came up with the Zazu slag which is trending on the streets and on social media.

Since he released his hit song, Portable had been showered with love cash gifts and a Range Rover.

Portable was born on March 12, 1994.

He is also famously referred to as the son of Shaku Shaku, Street Problem, Were Olorin and Wahala Musician.

Sourced From Nigerian Music