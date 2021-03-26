“I Have A Song With Mayorkun Which Will Soon Be Released”

Sensational female Ghanaian artist Jacquline Acheampong well known as Gyakie has disclosed that he has a song with Nigerian artist Mayorkun which will soon be out.

Gyakie made this disclosure during an interview with Zion Felix on his Uncut show. Gyakie was seen with Mayorkun and his team a few days ago when she visited Nigeria to have her video shoot with Omah Lay done.

The photos of the two musicians went viral signaling that the duo might have met to do a collaboration. Gyakie has however confirmed rumors that she will be releasing her song with Mayorkun soon.