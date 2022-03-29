I Don’t Regret Holding His Thing – Lady Who Harassed Singer Ruger While Performing On Stage Explains

A young lady probably between the ages of 20 and 30 years old has been recorded on camera harassing a male musician while he was performing on stage. The Nigerian Singer, Michael Adebayo, popularly known on stage as Ruger is a professional Nigerian singer who has produced many songs like Bounce, Bow among others.

The musician was recently performing on stage when a lady grabbed his thing very tightly as you can see in the screenshot below. How the lady touched Ruger’s really hurt him as the musician was captured angrily looking at this for a while and left the stage immediately.

Many people were expecting that if this lady is coming on social media to talk about this issue, she will render an apology to the musician for harassing him while he was performing on stage. However, this lady shows no regret for what she did to the singer. She was rather saying that it was just a mistake she holds his thing.

But looking at the video carefully, you can see that this lady hold the singer’s private part intentionally. This lady is so arrogant that if the singer is angry after she held her thing then he is not a good artist. This is what she said in the video, “I don’t like the fact that everybody is talking about what I did to him. I just hold his thing I didn’t kill him. And if he is angry that I hold his thing then he is not a good artist. Why should he be angry that I hold his thing? I went to embrace him and I mistakenly touched his thing. It was a mistake and if you were in my shoes, you would have done the same thing. Stop insulting me for what I did”.

Some social media users after coming across this video said that the lady must be arrested. If it was a female artist who was harassed like this while performing on stage, the male fan will have been behind bars by now. Others said that what the lady did was very shameful and she should be ashamed of herself.

